Caribbean Trade and Development News Digest – June 26- July 2, 2022

THIS WEEK’S HIGHLIGHTS

Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) are meeting in Paramaribo, Suriname this week (July 3-5) for their 43rd Regular Meeting. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressed the grouping at the Opening Ceremony. Suriname takes over chairmanship of CARICOM from Belize under the grouping’s rotational chair system. Further information on the agenda as well as to watch the video of the Opening Ceremony held today please visit here.

REGIONAL NEWS

Jamaica’s exports to main trading partners increase 14%

JIS: Exports to Jamaica’s top trading partners increased by 14 per cent to US$173.1 million for the first two months of 2022 compared to the corresponding period last year. Read more

‘We are in charge’ – Santokhi says regional trade should be easier

Newsroom Guyana: Easier trade within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) continues to be a pursuit of the bloc and Surinamese President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, reminded his colleagues that they are the ones with the power to achieve this. Read more

Dominica Urges Unity Among Caricom Countries Following Commonwealth Secretary General Race

Ziz News: Dominica is urging Caricom members to use their upcoming summit as an opportunity to strengthen their relationship with each other, following the Commonwealth secretary-general campaign where two regional countries vied for the position. Read more

Inside Barbados- Rwanda New Partnership Agreement

Invest Barbados/Mondaq: Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Invest Barbados have signed an agreement to promote and implement strategic private sector investments in both countries. The signing took place on the sidelines of 26th Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting (CHOGM). Read more

Government shares more on agricultural trade mission to Honduras

LoopCayman: The Cayman Islands Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, is moving forward to establish direct agricultural trade links with Honduras in an effort to strengthen the Islands’ food and nutrition security. Read more

Suriname, T&T manufacturers associations sign cooperation agreement

CMC: Manufacturing companies in Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago will be forging closer ties in an effort to seize on economic opportunities in the region. Read more

Trade Ministry, Supermarkets Assoc. meet over food prices

Loop Trinidad & Tobago: The Ministry of Trade and Industry said they’re working with stakeholders to monitor food prices. In a release, the Ministry said Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein held follow-up discussions with President of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago Rajiv Diptee and their executives earlier this week. Read more

New book hails former UWI head for role in Caribbean trade

Gleaner: The contribution of former vice chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Alister McIntyre, to Caribbean trade scholarship and policy development is being described as having been central to the region finding its own voice and home-grown approaches to forging successful trade and foreign relations policies. Read more

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

War in Ukraine raises global shipping costs, stifles trade



UNCTAD: Container shipping and global value chains have been disrupted and many countries have had to look further afield for suppliers of oil, gas and grain. Read more

New Zealand and European Union secure historic free trade deal

RNZ: New Zealand and the European Union have struck an historic free trade deal, “unlocking access to one of the world’s biggest and most lucrative markets” after four years of tough negotiating. Read more

Germany and Ireland tell UK: No justification for breaking Brexit deal

Reuters: Germany and Ireland on Sunday told Britain there was no legal or political justification for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to override parts of the Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland. Read more

Brexit: More Britons now say UK was wrong to quit the EU

Evening Standard: Polls show average annual gap between those who believe it was ‘wrong’ to vote to Leave compared to ‘right’ has risen to double digits for the first time. Read more

Home Office to face legal challenge over post-Brexit rights of EU citizens in UK

The Guardian: High court allows judicial review of rules that remove rights of those who do not apply for residency in time. Read more

Brexit led to 14% fall in UK exports to EU in 2021, trade figures say

The Guardian: Goods and services exported to bloc affected by return of customs border, EU commissioner says. Read more

STRAIGHT FROM THE WTO

NEW ON THE CTLD BLOG

