Caribbean Trade and Development News Digest – April 9-15, 2023

Welcome to our Caribbean Trade and Development News Digest covering the week of April 9-15, 22, 2023! We are pleased to bring you the major trade and development news headlines and analysis from across the Caribbean Region and the world from the past week. We do hope you enjoy this week’s edition!

THIS WEEK’S HIGHLIGHTS

There was much news for us to follow this week! The IMF and World Bank held their annual spring meetings. The ‘CARICOM at 50’ symposium was held in celebration of CARICOM’s 50th anniversary and a Youth Symposium was also organised. The CARICOM SG’s key note address at the symposium may be accessed here. Have a read below of some of this week’s other highlights.

What’s new on the blog? Check out our latest article authored by friend of the blog and frequent guest contributor Javier Spencer on whether citizenship by investment programme could assist with funding loss and damage. Have a read here!

REGIONAL NEWS

Belize PM defends decision taken against Jamaicans and Haitians

Jamaica Observer: Belize Prime Minister John Briceño has again defended his government’s decision to impose visa and other restrictions on Jamaican and Haitian nationals after Opposition Leader Shyne Barrow denounced the move. Read more

‘Visa requirement for Jamaicans and Haitians violates CARICOM treaty,” says Opposition Leader Shyne Barrow

Breaking Belize News: Leader of the Opposition Shyne Barrow says the visa requirement for Jamaicans and Haitians violates CARICOM Treaty. Read more.

Caribbean must reorient trade routes to push Guyana-led food plan

News Room Guyana: There is much focus on the Guyana-led food plan of expanding food production in the Caribbean while cutting out expensive imports. And Finance Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Camillo Gonsalves believes that improved trade routes must be developed within the Caribbean to boost intra-regional trade. Read more

Guyana leads CARICOM countries in economic growth for 2023

Jamaica Gleaner: GUYANA IS expected to record the highest growth among Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries this year, while Haiti will record under one per cent growth in 2023, according to the latest World Economic Outlook, released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday. Read more

Trade barriers no longer serve Caribbean countries & hinder food security – says Regional Academic

News Room Guyana: Caribbean countries hope to slash the US$6 billion annual food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025 but these efforts are being hindered by longstanding trade barriers that do not serve Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries well. Read more

Agri-Food Strategy Being Implemented in CARICOM

JIS: An agri-food strategy is being implemented within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). This is to enhance production and trade of regional agricultural products, enable greater access to a supply of nutritious foods, and reduce reliance on the importation of extra-regional foods. Read more

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

NI Brexit: Decline in bulk freight moving through ports in 2022

BBC: The amount of freight moving through Northern Ireland’s ports fell by more than 5% to 27.5m tonnes in 2022, official figures suggest. Read more

WTO Director-General: Trade is resilient, but slowing

CNN: WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks about the risk of slowing trade at the IMF-World Bank meetings. Read more

Turkey seeks to enhance trade ties with Africa

Africanews: Increasing trade between Turkey and Africa to 4.5 billion dollars is the objective set by the Global Forum for Intersectoral Cooperation. The initiative also aims to increase the notoriety of Turkish SMEs on the continent. Its approach is innovative. Read more

Ukraine and Canada agree on updated trade agreement

Yahoo News: Ukraine and Canada have announced the completion of negotiations on an updated Free Trade Agreement between the two countries; this document will replace the existing agreement that has been in effect since 2017. Read more

Commonwealth finance ministers call for systemic reform of global financial architecture

Barbadostoday: Finance ministers from various Commonwealth countries have called for a systemic reform of the global financial architecture to enhance access to development financing for vulnerable countries. Read more

STRAIGHT FROM THE WTO!

NEW ON THE CTLD BLOG

