EVENT: Optimising the Canada-CARICOM Trade Relationship – Tuesday, May 16 2023

The CIC National Capital Branch Latin America and Caribbean Study Group, and the Canada Caribbean Institute invite you to a virtual discussion on

Optimizing the Canada-CARICOM trade relationship

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 10 am to 1 pm

C﻿anada and CARICOM are working to define a forward-looking bilateral cooperation agenda. While trade has been an important part of the relationship for many years, recent trade and investment flows have seen a decline. C﻿an enhanced trade relationships contribute to the forward bilateral cooperation agenda? And if so, how can this best be achieved?

The Canada International Council Latin America and Caribbean Study Group and the Canada Caribbean Institute are pleased to host a panel on Optimizing t﻿he Canada CARICOM trade relationship. The panel will feature several exporters nvestors outlining their experiences and lessons in the market. The main trade promotion and facilitation agencies from the two sides will set out their programs and experiences in seeking to expand bilateral trade. Finally, the panel will feature a discussion of the current “government to government” trade arrangements and whether these are appropriate going forward.

T﻿he moderators of this event will produce a short summary of proceedings to share with attendees and others following the event.

DISCUSSION PROGRAM

Views from the Exporting Community

TBC

Trade, Investment and Development Programs

Deodat Maharaj, Caribbean Export Agency

Jake Thomas, Trade Commissioners Service, Global Affairs Canada

Marysabel Gonzalez, Trade Facilitation Office, Canada

David Weber, Caribbean Development Program, Global Affairs Canada

Role of Trade Agreements

Dr. Chantal Ononaiwu, CARICOM Secretariat

Robert Ready, CIC and CCI Board (Global Affairs Canada ret’d)

MODERATORS

Alicia Nichols, International Trade and Development Consultant

Dav-Ernan Kowlessar, Executive Chairman, DYKON Developments

Robert Ready, CIC and CCI Board (Global Affairs Canada ret’d)

