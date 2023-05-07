EVENT: Optimising the Canada-CARICOM Trade Relationship – Tuesday, May 16 2023

The CIC National Capital Branch Latin America and Caribbean Study Group, and the Canada Caribbean Institute invite you to a virtual discussion on
Optimizing the Canada-CARICOM trade relationship
Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 10 am to 1 pm
Canada and CARICOM are working to define a forward-looking bilateral cooperation agenda. While trade has been an important part of the relationship for many years, recent trade and investment flows have seen a decline. Can enhanced trade relationships contribute to the forward bilateral cooperation agenda? And if so, how can this best be achieved?
The Canada International Council Latin America and Caribbean Study Group and the Canada Caribbean Institute are pleased to host a panel on Optimizing the Canada CARICOM trade relationship. The panel will feature several exporters nvestors outlining their experiences and lessons in the market. The main trade promotion and facilitation agencies from the two sides will set out their programs and experiences in seeking to expand bilateral trade. Finally, the panel will feature a discussion of the current “government to government” trade arrangements and whether these are appropriate going forward.
The moderators of this event will produce a short summary of proceedings to share with attendees and others following the event.
DISCUSSION PROGRAM
Views from the Exporting Community
TBC
Trade, Investment and Development Programs
Deodat Maharaj, Caribbean Export Agency
Jake Thomas, Trade Commissioners Service, Global Affairs Canada
Marysabel Gonzalez, Trade Facilitation Office, Canada
David Weber, Caribbean Development Program, Global Affairs Canada
Role of Trade Agreements
Dr. Chantal Ononaiwu, CARICOM Secretariat
Robert Ready, CIC and CCI Board (Global Affairs Canada ret’d)
MODERATORS
Alicia Nichols, International Trade and Development Consultant
Dav-Ernan Kowlessar, Executive Chairman, DYKON Developments
Robert Ready, CIC and CCI Board (Global Affairs Canada ret’d)
