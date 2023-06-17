Interview with Honorary Consul Rhoda Green – Barbados and the Carolinas Connection

Alicia Nicholls

A couple weeks ago I had the honour and pleasure of interviewing Barbados’ Honorary Consul to the US State of South Carolina and President of the Barbados and the Carolinas Legacy Foundation, Ms. Rhoda Green. I had met Ms. Rhoda during a trade mission in which I had participated in April 2023 organised by Invest Barbados and the Barbados Consulate in Miami. She had kindly consented to sitting with me for an interview.

During the nearly hour-long interview we touch on what drives her passion for raising awareness of the historical relationship between Barbados and the Carolinas, her foundation’s work, her role as Honorary Consul and finally how this historical relationship could be leveraged for expanding trade between Barbados and the US State of South Carolina.

If you have any interest in the Barbados and the Carolinas relationship, please check out the website of the Barbados and the Carolinas Legacy Foundation which is a rich source of information: www.barbadoscarolinas.org.

The audio of the full interview may be accessed by clicking below:

Video Credits:

Music: Song “Caribbean Calypso” by Dominic Ashworth and Derek Nash

Photo of Ms Rhoda: Barbados and the Carolinas Legacy Foundation

