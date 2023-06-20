CARICOM to meet to review its CET and Rules of Origin

CARICOM TO MEET TO REVIEW ITS COMMON EXTERNAL TARIFF (CET) AND ITS RULES OF ORIGIN(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana – Tuesday, 20 June 2023): The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is reviewing its trade instruments to make them fit for purpose to facilitate increased trade, agricultural expansion and industrial development beyond 2023. The Community’s main trade instruments are the Common External Tariff (CET) and the Rules of Origin.



Member States and other Regional stakeholders will engage in deliberations in the Seventh Meeting of the Sectoral Working Group to Review the CET and in the Ninth Meeting to Review the Rules of Origin. The Working Groups will meet respectively on 22 and 23 June 2023.



The Working Group on the CET will give further in-depth consideration to the principles underlying the categories and levels of the CET as well as the rates to be applied. The Working Group on the Rules of Origin will seek to finalise several aspects of the working text of the Rules of Origin regime.



The following was a press release from the CARICOM Secretariat.

