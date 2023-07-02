Caribbean Trade and Development News Digest – June 25-July 1, 2023

Welcome to our Caribbean Trade and Development News Digest covering the week of June 25-July 1, 2023! We are pleased to bring you the major trade and development news headlines and analysis from across the Caribbean Region and the world from the past week. We do hope you enjoy this week’s edition!

THIS WEEK’S HIGHLIGHTS!

Happy 50th anniversary CARICOM! Coming up this week, July 4, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas (later revised) forming the then Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM). The 50th anniversary and celebrations around this will be among the agenda items at the CARICOM Heads of Government 45th regular meeting in Trinidad & Tobago this week. It will include the official launch of the 50th celebrations. You can also see the CARICOM calendar of events here.

On June 27, UNCTAD released the fifth edition of its annual SDG Pulse, tracking progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. According to UNCTAD, “the data shows that the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the climate crises are having a devastating effect on progress towards the SDGs.” Read the report here.

New on the Blog and what have I been up to?

CARICOM at 50: Trade for Regional Sustainable Development: As CARICOM approaches 50 years in existence, I share my reflections on using trade as an engine for sustainable regional development here.

I had the pleasure of moderating a CIC/CCI webinar on “Optimising the Canada-Caribbean trading relationship” and also the panel at the Barbados Coalition of Services Industries Business Breakfast Forum.

I also contributed an article on why Barbados is a logical choice for African business in the Caribbean to Invest Barbados’ Barbados International Business and Finance Magazine 2023.

Looking towards this week, we look forward to following the 45th Heads of Government Regular Meeting!

REGIONAL NEWS

Guyana looking to Caricom markets for fish exports

Jamaica Observer: Guyana says it is looking towards Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and the Eastern Caribbean to help deal with a glut in the local fish market resulting in fisherfolk here unable to meet their expenses. Read more

Work permit fee waivers for Caricom nationals in effect, gov’t confirms

Antigua Observer: Concerns are being raised that some Caricom and Dominican Republic nationals are still being asked to pay for work permits despite a recently implemented government waiver. Read more

Dominican PM preparing for tenure as Chairman of CARICOM

RJR: Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says the upcoming six months will be critical for the regional integration grouping as he prepares for his tenure as chairman, which begins July 1. Read more

Incoming CARICOM chairman says next six months will be critical

Jamaica Gleaner: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says he is looking forward to his tenure as chairman of the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping from July 1, predicting that the upcoming six months will be a “critical” one for the regional integration grouping. Read more

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

China ratifies WTO deal on fisheries subsidies

Reuters: Top fishing nation China has formally accepted an agreement to cut state subsidies for the fisheries sector struck by members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) last year, the trade watchdog said on Tuesday. Read more

WTO warns of global GDP loss through decoupling and fragmentation

ANN: WTO Director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that decoupling into two trading blocks would cost the world a 5 per cent loss in global GDP. Read more

WTO director-general: ‘Re-globalization’ to include those left behind

CGTN: Refuting the hype surrounding “de-globalization” and “de-risking,” World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants everyone to adopt the idea of “re-globalization.” Read more

EU-Mercosur trade deal threatens Indigenous lands, activist says

Reuters: A planned free trade deal between the European Union and South American bloc Mercosur risks increasing demand for farm produce from Brazil at the expense of Indigenous people’s land and rights, a leading activist said on Thursday. Read more

EU ambassador regrets lack of ‘substantial progress’ on trade talks with Beijing

France24: The European Union’s ambassador to China expressed regret on Sunday over the lack of “substantial progress” with Beijing on trade talks, as EU countries seek to reduce their economic dependence on the Asian giant. Read more

Paris Summit: Commonwealth and OIF stress need for Vulnerability Index

Commonwealth: The Commonwealth Secretariat and the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) joined forces this week to convene a high-level side event during the Paris Summit for a New Global Financial Pact on June 22. The side event focused on the measures required to: ‘Take account of multidimensional vulnerability in the allocation of new development funding’. Read more

Commonwealth Secretary-General to attend CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in Trinidad and Tobago

Commonwealth: Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, will attend the Conference of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Port-of-Spain from 3 to 5 July 2023 as a special guest. Read more

STRAIGHT FROM THE WTO!

NEW ON THE CTLD BLOG

The Caribbean Trade & Development Digest is a weekly trade news digest produced and published by the Caribbean Trade Law & Development Blog.

