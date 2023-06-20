June 21, 2023
canada / Caribbean

CIC/CCI EVENT on Optimising the Canada-CARICOM Trade Relationship – June 29, 2023

caribbeantradelawby caribbeantradelaw

The Canada International Council Latin America and Caribbean Study Group and the Canada Caribbean Institute are pleased to host a panel on Optimizing the Canada CARICOM trade relationship. The panel will feature several exporters and investors outlining their experiences and lessons in the market. The main trade promotion and facilitation agencies from the two sides will set out their programs and experiences in seeking to expand bilateral trade. Finally, the panel will feature a discussion of the current “government to government” trade arrangements and whether these are appropriate going forward.

The moderators of this event will produce a short summary of proceedings to share with attendees and others following the event.

REGISTRATION FOR EVENT

The registration link is the following: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/optimizing-the-canada-caricom-trade-relationship-tickets-623355632477

Note that several days before the event all registrants will receive an email with the actual Zoom link.

caribbeantradelaw

The Caribbean Trade Law and Development Blog is owned and was founded by Alicia Nicholls, B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc. (Dist.), LL.B. (Hons), a Caribbean-based trade and development consultant. She writes and presents regularly on trade and development matters affecting the Caribbean and other small states. You can follow her on Twitter @LicyLaw. All views expressed on this Blog are Alicia's personal views and do NOT necessarily reflect the views of any institution or entity with which she may from time to time be affiliated.

View all posts by caribbeantradelaw →

You might also like

Biden/Harris Victory: What might it mean for US-Caribbean Relations?

Intra-Commonwealth trade projected to increase to $1 trillion by 2020

What lies ahead for the incoming CARICOM Secretary-General?

%d bloggers like this: