CIC/CCI EVENT on Optimising the Canada-CARICOM Trade Relationship – June 29, 2023

The Canada International Council Latin America and Caribbean Study Group and the Canada Caribbean Institute are pleased to host a panel on Optimizing the Canada CARICOM trade relationship. The panel will feature several exporters and investors outlining their experiences and lessons in the market. The main trade promotion and facilitation agencies from the two sides will set out their programs and experiences in seeking to expand bilateral trade. Finally, the panel will feature a discussion of the current “government to government” trade arrangements and whether these are appropriate going forward.

The moderators of this event will produce a short summary of proceedings to share with attendees and others following the event.

