Many critical issues were on the agenda at the last CARICOM Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) meeting held virtually November 26-27, 2020. The 51st COTED meeting was chaired by Hon. Oneidge Walrond, Guyana’s Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce. Some of the issues discussed were a “Made in CARICOM” initiative, greater private sector engagement, the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

In the interview below published on CARICOM Assistant Secretary-General’s Youtube channel, ASG Cox discusses the main issues and outcomes from this important meeting.

Watch the full interview below here: