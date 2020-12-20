Featured

Season’s Greetings from the CTLD Blog 2020!

Dear Readers,

As is customary at this time of the year, the CLTD blog will be embarking on our annual Christmas vacation hiatus until January. I wish to personally thank each of you for your readership and support of this blog over the past year – a year which we all know has been fraught with challenges.

Next year, 2021, marks 10 years of this blog’s existence! When I started the Caribbean Trade Law & Development blog in 2011, I never would have imagined the regional and global readership it would have attracted years later. Again, I warmly thank you for your comments, suggestions, guest contributions, and continued readership which have all helped to make this blog a leading voice on trade and development issues in the Caribbean region.

I wish you and your families a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful 2021! Be merry and enjoy the ending of what has been a very turbulent year for many, but do remember to stay safe and observe the COVID-19 protocols in your respective jurisdiction!

With best wishes,

Alicia

CTLD Blog

