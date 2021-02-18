CARICOM and Canadian Foreign Ministers to Meet

(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana – Thursday, 18 February 2021) – The Foreign Ministers of CARICOM and Canada will meet virtually on Friday 19 February 2021, with the discussions expected to centre on key issues of mutual interest including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Recovery, and Climate Resilience.

Friday’s meeting will be co-chaired by Hon Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, and Hon Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration of Belize and incoming Chairman for the CARICOM Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR).

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to take a heavy toll on citizens, economies and livelihoods, the Ministers are expected to examine areas for collaboration in response and recovery, as well as the issue of equitable access to vaccines. The Ministers are expected to deliberate on rebuilding inclusive economies and promoting CANADA-CARICOM trade. They are also expected to discuss action needed to fight Climate Change and work towards a cleaner, greener, bluer world in keeping with the Paris Agreement commitments and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The preceding was a press release from the CARICOM Secretariat.

