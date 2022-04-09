April 10, 2022
UPR 2022 Lewis Memorial Lecture Fund Request + VIth GORDON K. LEWIS & SYBIL FARRELL-LEWIS MEMORIAL LECTURE – Thursday, April 21, 2022

VIth GORDON K. LEWIS & SYBIL FARRELL-LEWIS MEMORIAL LECTURE

Thursday, April 21, 2022

2:00pm-4:00pm EST

 

To honor the memory of Gordon K. Lewis and Sybil Farrell-Lewis, the 6th Memorial Lecture will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2:00 pm (San Juan time, UTC-4) as part of the 30th series of the “Conferencias Caribeñas” (Caribbean Lectures).

 

Our Keynote Speaker for the 6th Memorial Lecture will be Dr. Franklin W. Knight (Jamaica), the Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Professor (Emeritus) of History at Johns Hopkins University.

 

He will present the lecture:

“Gordon K. Lewis and the Development of the Field of Caribbean Studies”

 

You are invited to join us via Zoom, or YouTube for this event.

 

You may register for the Zoom webinar at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pNEOwBu1RX6wD1qHI5TU4w

 

Youtube transmission:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqpZUsp1fhBfItDy1dp9tVA

 

All Memorial Lectures can be accessed at:

Lewis Memorial Lectures

 

The Lewis Family has established the ICS Lewis Annual Memorial Lecture Fund, we invite you to donate at the GoFundMe account that you may access at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/upr-lewis-annual-memorial-lecture-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

 

 

