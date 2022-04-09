UPR 2022 Lewis Memorial Lecture Fund Request + VIth GORDON K. LEWIS & SYBIL FARRELL-LEWIS MEMORIAL LECTURE – Thursday, April 21, 2022

VIth GORDON K. LEWIS & SYBIL FARRELL-LEWIS MEMORIAL LECTURE

Thursday, April 21, 2022

2:00pm-4:00pm EST

To honor the memory of Gordon K. Lewis and Sybil Farrell-Lewis, the 6th Memorial Lecture will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2:00 pm (San Juan time, UTC-4) as part of the 30th series of the “Conferencias Caribeñas” (Caribbean Lectures).

Our Keynote Speaker for the 6th Memorial Lecture will be Dr. Franklin W. Knight (Jamaica), the Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Professor (Emeritus) of History at Johns Hopkins University.

He will present the lecture:

“Gordon K. Lewis and the Development of the Field of Caribbean Studies”

