July 4, 2022
Caribbean / CARICOM / United States

Webinar: Post-Summit of the Americas Assessments for the Hemisphere: A Caribbean Perspective – July 7

Join Global Americans and the Caribbean Policy Consortium for a conversation with David Lewis, Amparo Mercader, Richard Feinberg, and Alicia Nicholls. Panelists will discuss their assessments of the IX Summit of the Americas from a regional perspective and compare this summit to summits past. Georges A. Fauriol will offer opening remarks, and Guy Mentel will moderate the conversation.

Date: Thursday, July 7
Time: 10:30 A.M. EDT
Location: Virtual (link will be sent to registrants prior to event)

