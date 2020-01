Happy New Year all! Are you curious about what were the major trade policy developments affecting the Caribbean in 2019? The Caribbean Trade Law & Development (CTLD) Blog and Barbadian-based logistics company RDL Eagle Trade have collaborated to bring you an infographic highlighting these major developments.

Click the infographic below to access the full document:

This infographic was brought to you as a collaboration between the Caribbean Trade Law & Development (CTLD) Blog and RDL Legal Eagle.