Today I am pleased to be moderating Webinar III in the G.O. Lynch Consultancy Inc and Associates series entitled “Post-COVID 19 Recovery & Rebuilding in the Face of Natural and Manmade Disasters“.

Join me and the all-star panel today, June 17th at 11:00 am (EST) for our panel entitled “Recovering and Transforming our Economies – New Legal, Regulatory and Trading Imperatives” where we explore the legal, regulatory and trading imperatives as we seek to rebuild Caribbean and other small island economies post-COVID and in the face of natural and manmade disasters.

Registration

Register at the link here: