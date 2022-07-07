July 8, 2022
RECORDING – Global Americans/CPC Webinar on Post Summit of the Americas Assessment

Today I had the honour and pleasure of participating in a webinar hosted jointly by Global Americans and the Caribbean Policy Consortium. The topic was the recently held Summit of the Americas and its implications for the Caribbean and the hemisphere more generally.

Opening remarks were delivered by Georges Fauriol (Global Americans Caribbean Fellow and Co-Chair, Caribbean Policy Consortium) and the moderator was Guy Mentel, Global Americans.

The esteemed panel also included:

David Lewis (Co-Chair, Caribbean Policy consortium)

Amparo Mercader (Partner, PwC)

Richard Feinberg (Professor Emeritus, UC San Diego and Member of the Global Americans International Advisory Council)

Alicia Nicholls (International Trade Consultant, Research Fellow, Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy, & Services and CPC Fellow)

It was a very rich and insightful discussion which also touched on next steps for implementing some of the broad high-level commitments coming out of the Summit’s declarations and announced initiatives.

The recording from the event may be accessed here.

