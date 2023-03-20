March 20, 2023
africa / CARICOM / Trade

BCCI/KNCCI Virtual Dialogue Series 1: Demystifying the Barbadian and Kenyan Markets

I am pleased to be facilitating this upcoming panel at the first session of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Virtual Dialogue Series carded for Tuesday, March 21st at 8:30-10:00 am (Atlantic Standard Time).

This first session will be on Demystifying the Barbados and Kenya markets and features an all-star panel. If you’re an exporter, investor, businessperson, or are just generally interested in Africa-Caribbean trade, please register here:
https://lnkd.in/eefaiPQx

See the flyer for further details!

