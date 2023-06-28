CIC/CCI EVENT on Optimising the Canada-CARICOM Trade Relationship – June 29, 2023

Join the Canada International Council Latin America and Caribbean Study Group and the Canada Caribbean Institute for our “Optimizing the Canada CARICOM trade relationship” webinar on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 am -1:00 pm (Eastern Standard Time).

The panels will feature Canadian and Caribbean exporters and investors outlining their experiences and lessons in the respective markets, the main trade promotion and facilitation agencies from the two sides and a discussion of the current “government to government” trade arrangements and whether these are appropriate going forward.

DISCUSSION PROGRAMME

Panel 1: Views from the Exporting Community

Speakers:

o Zaheer Mohammed, Importer

o Vashti Guyadeen, Trinidad & Tobago Coalition of Services Industries

o Justine Pierre, Dunn, Pierre Barnett Company

o Craig Williams, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Moderator: Mr. Dav-Ernan Kowlessar, Executive Chairman, DYKON Developments

Panel 2: Trade, Investment and Development Programs

Speakers:

Dr Damie Sinanan , Caribbean Export

, Caribbean Export Jake Thomas – Global Affairs Canada – TCS

– Global Affairs Canada – TCS David Weber – Global Affairs Canada – Dev

– Global Affairs Canada – Dev Steven Tipman, Trade Facilitation Office Canada

Moderator: Alicia Nicholls

Panel 3: Role of Trade Agreements

Speakers:

Robert Ready , former HC of Canada to Jamaica & The Bahamas/Trade Negotiator

, former HC of Canada to Jamaica & The Bahamas/Trade Negotiator Chantal Ononaiwu, Director, External Trade, CARICOM Secretariat

Moderator: Alicia Nicholls, International Trade and Development Consultant

PANEL OUTCOMES

The moderators of this event will produce a short summary of proceedings to share with attendees and others following the event.

REGISTRATION FOR EVENT

Register for the Event via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/optimizing-the-canada-caricom-trade-relationship-tickets-623355632477

Note that several days before the event all registrants will receive an email with the actual Zoom link. We look forward to you joining us!

