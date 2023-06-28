CIC/CCI EVENT on Optimising the Canada-CARICOM Trade Relationship – June 29, 2023

Join the Canada International Council Latin America and Caribbean Study Group and the Canada Caribbean Institute for our “Optimizing the Canada CARICOM trade relationship” webinar on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 am -1:00 pm (Eastern Standard Time).
The panels will feature Canadian and Caribbean exporters and investors outlining their experiences and lessons in the respective markets, the main trade promotion and facilitation agencies from the two sides and a discussion of the current “government to government” trade arrangements and whether these are appropriate going forward.
DISCUSSION PROGRAMME
Panel 1: Views from the Exporting Community
Speakers:
o Zaheer Mohammed, Importer
o Vashti Guyadeen, Trinidad & Tobago Coalition of Services Industries
o Justine Pierre, Dunn, Pierre Barnett Company
o Craig Williams, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
Moderator: Mr. Dav-Ernan Kowlessar, Executive Chairman, DYKON Developments
Panel 2: Trade, Investment and Development Programs
Speakers:
- Dr Damie Sinanan, Caribbean Export
- Jake Thomas – Global Affairs Canada – TCS
- David Weber – Global Affairs Canada – Dev
- Steven Tipman, Trade Facilitation Office Canada
Moderator: Alicia Nicholls
Panel 3: Role of Trade Agreements
Speakers:
- Robert Ready, former HC of Canada to Jamaica & The Bahamas/Trade Negotiator
- Chantal Ononaiwu, Director, External Trade, CARICOM Secretariat
Moderator: Alicia Nicholls, International Trade and Development Consultant
PANEL OUTCOMES
The moderators of this event will produce a short summary of proceedings to share with attendees and others following the event.
REGISTRATION FOR EVENT
Register for the Event via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/optimizing-the-canada-caricom-trade-relationship-tickets-623355632477
Note that several days before the event all registrants will receive an email with the actual Zoom link. We look forward to you joining us!
